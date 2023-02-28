Kim Baer and Common Law Marriage | Paid Content

Paid Content | A lot of people have the misconception that common law marriage in Iowa is determined by how long people have been together as a couple. We hear people say often that they have been together over 7 years and so they think they are common law married. This is not true.
The Court would look at several factors. A couple can be found to be common-law married within a matter of weeks or months if they hold themselves out as being a married couple.
To have a marriage by common law, these things must be true:
1. Both spouses live together continuously as partners, AND
2. Both spouses publicly act like a married couple.
3. Examples of FACTORS the court will look at to determine if a couple has a common law marriage:
• Using same last name
• Wear wedding bands
• Using "husband" or "wife" to describe the spouse in public
• Using the terms "Mr. and Mrs." to describe the couple
• Failing to correct others that call them a married couple
• Sharing joint bank accounts
• Sharing joint credit cards
• Filing joint tax returns (which can only be done if the couple is married)
• Filling out health insurance papers to add the other person to your health insurance as your spouse (can be insurance fraud if later deny married)
• Anything else that would make others believe the couple is married