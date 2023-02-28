Kim Baer and Common Law Marriage | Paid Content

A lesson on Common Law Marriage in Iowa | Paid Content

A lot of people have the misconception that common law marriage in Iowa is determined by how long people have been together as a couple. We hear people say often that they have been together over 7 years and so they think they are common law married. This is not true.

The Court would look at several factors. A couple can be found to be common-law married within a matter of weeks or months if they hold themselves out as being a married couple.

To have a marriage by common law, these things must be true:

1. Both spouses live together continuously as partners, AND

2. Both spouses publicly act like a married couple.

3. Examples of FACTORS the court will look at to determine if a couple has a common law marriage:

• Using same last name

• Wear wedding bands

• Using "husband" or "wife" to describe the spouse in public

• Using the terms "Mr. and Mrs." to describe the couple

• Failing to correct others that call them a married couple

• Sharing joint bank accounts

• Sharing joint credit cards

• Filing joint tax returns (which can only be done if the couple is married)

• Filling out health insurance papers to add the other person to your health insurance as your spouse (can be insurance fraud if later deny married)