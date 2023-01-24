Kim Baer is Here to Talk About the Statute of Limitations | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kim Baer talks about the importance of acting on your claims when they're still fresh. The more recent the occurrence takes place, the better the memory of those around which can help aid your claim. Evidence is crucial for both parties to have and to make sure that too much time doesn't pass as there's a specific amount of time for you to filling a legal claim.
There are some exceptions, such as the discovery rule of when you knew or should have known there was a problem. Be cautious as there's a specific amount of time to file or there might be an absolute cut-off date.