Kingdom Living Recovery Event

Today is overdose awareness day. We have a special guest joining us today from Kingdom Living Mike Madden and jessie Goodwin who are Co-Founders and Chance McCormick who is a recent graduate of Kingdom living. Kingdom living is a recovery organization. They have 15 houses in central Iowa which have around 160 beds. They started out as sober living then grew into a recovery center, and they have also just recently acquired another recovery center on the south side. Being in recovery, it is important to have a safe place to stay, socialize, and educate on what to do in the future.