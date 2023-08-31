Today is overdose awareness day. We have a special guest joining us today from Kingdom Living Mike Madden and jessie Goodwin who are Co-Founders and Chance McCormick who is a recent graduate of Kingdom living. Kingdom living is a recovery organization. They have 15 houses in central Iowa which have around 160 beds. They started out as sober living then grew into a recovery center, and they have also just recently acquired another recovery center on the south side. Being in recovery, it is important to have a safe place to stay, socialize, and educate on what to do in the future.
They are hosting a Kingdom Living Recovery Event this Saturday that starts at noon. Don’t miss out on the fun with live music, food, games, and more from this family friendly event at Riverview Park.