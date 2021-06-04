KLN Summerfest happening Saturday on Des Moines' Eastside!

KLN Summerfest is coming to Des Moines' Eastside this Saturday June 5th with a day full of music, drinks, food and fun at Kelly's Little Nipper at 1701 East Grand Avenue. Live music from Jake Schrodt, Leight July, and Whiskey Bizkit starts at noon with all of this to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Central Iowa. More information can be found at Facebook/KLN515