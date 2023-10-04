Knee Pain Help with Vero Health Center | Paid Content

If you are living with chronic knee pain that’s disrupting your day-to-day activity, Vero Health Center is here to help | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, DC founder of Vero Health Center joins us to talk about chronic knee pain and how Vero Health Center can help you.

Knee pain can vary depending on the underlying cause. Symptoms can include: Swelling and stiffness, Redness or warm to the touch, Weakness or instability, Popping or crunching noises and Inability to fully straighten the knee. there are many issues that can cause knee pain, such as tendonitis, osteoarthritis, bursitis, gout, baker’s cyst, torn meniscus, dislocated kneecap, bone tumors, torn ligaments, damaged cartilage under the kneecap, to name a few. knee pain is a 24-7 irritating lifestyle.

In order to properly diagnose the type of knee pain, you need to have a thorough examination to determine the severity of the issue. At Vero Health Center they use FDA cleared, non-surgical knee pain treatments. Patients comments after treatment include, no more pain medications, improved mood, and back to an active lifestyle.

If you can’t bear weight on your knee or you feel unstable or your knee gives out, a bandage or brace can’t fix the core problem. If you are unable to fully extend or flex your knee and have redness, pain, or swelling in your knee no quick fixes will alleviate the condition. At Vero Health Center, they pride themselves on long-term relief from knee pain with no drugs and no surgery.