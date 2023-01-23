Learn About the Fun Things Coming to Des Moines This Week

Alex Wilson is Here to talk about all the exciting things happening this week in Des Moines

Alex Wilson is here to talking what's to come this week in Des Moines. There's a diverse selection this week for sports lovers, foodies, music lovers, and kids.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert: The Triwizard Tournament is coming to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert, this Friday and Saturday at the Des Moines Civic Center. See Harry Potter on the big screen with the Des Moines Symphony performing Patrick Doyle's score live. Tickets start at $35.

Sample dozens of wines from around the world and pair them with artisan cheeses and chocolates at Indulge: A Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Affair on Friday and Saturday at West End Architectural Salvage. Tickets are $65 when purchased in advance and include wine, cheese, chocolate, craft cocktails, and a commemorative wine glass. The event is 6 – 9 p.m. both nights.

Catch the Iowa Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena this Friday and Sunday. They will be taking on the Oklahoma City Blue both days. Friday's game will be celebrating the Asian American Pacific Islander community with special jerseys designed by ArtForce Iowa. Sunday's game will celebrate Timberwolves Day. Tickets start at $18.