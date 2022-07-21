Learn how spending some time a Hot Spring Spa can increase your health and wellness | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Jason Rounds, General Manager of Hot Spring Spas and Endless Fitness Pools, explains the health and wellness benefits of spending time in a spa. At 104 degrees, a spa can help increase your circulation 121%, just like taking a jog and the jets can work out the endorphins in your muscles like a massage. Make an appointment for a "TEST SOAK" to try the spas and pools at the Clive Location across from Living History Farms by going to www.HotSpringGreen.com. Be sure to stop by the TWO LOCATIONS during the upcoming Iowa State Fair, inside & just outside the Varied Industries Building, where they will make a donation to The Puppy Jake Foundation for every unit sold. Zero percent financing is available.