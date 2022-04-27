Leopard Gecko & Field Trips at the Blank Park Zoo

Meet a Leopard Gecko, part of the Ambassador Animal Program, at the Blank Park Zoo. Jessica Schellhorn talks about this animal's special traits, including where they live, that are unlike other geckos. Find out how you can get a group together for a "Field Trip" at the zoo and how much in advance you need to plan your outing. Plus, Wild Lights, presented by Midamerican Energy, continues through the end of May Wednesday-Sunday nights starting at 7:30pm. www.blankparkzoo.com