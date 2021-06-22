Liability if injured while enjoying summertime activities | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | As summertime activities increase with the nicer weather, there is an inherent risk that you may be injured while enjoying the great outdoors. Attorney Kim Baer has advice on who is liable in the case of an injury and how various insurance coverages come into play. Injuries that occur as a result of a vehicle strike while biking, jogging or even walking are discussed and Kim has some suggestions of what you can do in these type of cases.