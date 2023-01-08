Liability in Nice Weather with Kim Baer | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kim Baer is here to talk about some liability issues and claims people make during the nice weather seasons. These claims come about when you’re biking, walking, or jogging and you get hit by a car.
For bicycle claims, most people do not realize that if you are hit by a car when you are riding your bike your own car insurance will usually cover your injuries. People usually know they can make a claim against the car driver who hit them, but they probably didn’t know they can also have a claim under their own car insurance. This is because your car insurance normally provides coverage to you if you are hit by a car if you have med-pay or underinsured coverage. This is also true in the event of a hit and run.
The same thing is true if you are out jogging or walking and are hit by a car. Typically, your car insurance will cover you if you are walking/jogging & are hit by a car. Another important thing to keep in mind is if you are crossing the street, you need to use the crosswalks. If you jay-walk and get hit by a car who didn’t see you, then the accident might be your fault. A lot of people think pedestrians always have the right of way but that is not always true. Be cautions during the nice weather season when doing activities to avoid any claims.