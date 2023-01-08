Liability in Nice Weather with Kim Baer | Paid Content

Who is liable when you get hit by a car | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kim Baer is here to talk about some liability issues and claims people make during the nice weather seasons. These claims come about when you’re biking, walking, or jogging and you get hit by a car.

For bicycle claims, most people do not realize that if you are hit by a car when you are riding your bike your own car insurance will usually cover your injuries. People usually know they can make a claim against the car driver who hit them, but they probably didn’t know they can also have a claim under their own car insurance. This is because your car insurance normally provides coverage to you if you are hit by a car if you have med-pay or underinsured coverage. This is also true in the event of a hit and run.