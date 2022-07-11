Lifestyle can have a large impact on peripheral neuropathy | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, DC talks about how a person's lifestyle can have a large impact on their peripheral neuropathy. Nutrition is a big part of that and what a person eats or doesn’t eat is very important for managing the symptoms. There are no cookie-cutter, one-size-fits-all treatment plans. Each plan is specifically tailored to the individual patient, so that they can ensure the optimal results with no drugs and no injections. Right now you can take advantage of a $49 Neuropathy Special that includes a personal consultation with a physician, complete exam, report of findings. CALL 515-335-VERO to make an appointment at their NEW LOCATION at 630 South 50th in West Des Moines. Dr. Fitzsimmons is also giving back to the community by helping WIND, a kitty from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, find a new home!