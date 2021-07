LIVE at the HBA of Greater Des Moines 2021 Home Show Expo | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dan Knoup, Executive Officer of HBA of Greater Des Moines and Adam Grubb of Jerry's Homes visit with Lou LIVE in Cumming, Iowa at Home #1 of the 2021 HomeShowExpo.

2021 HomeShowExpo Show Hours:

SAT July 10, 2021, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

SUN July 11, 2021, 10 a.m – 8 p.m.

THU July 15, 2021, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.- VIP TOURS ONLY!

FRI July 16, 2021, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

SAT July 17, 2021, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

SUN July 18, 2021, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

THU July 22, 2021, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.- VIP TOURS ONLY!

FRI July 23, 2021, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

SAT July 24, 2021, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

SUN July 25, 2021, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.