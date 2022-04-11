LIVE from the Des Moines Holiday Boutique-Louie & Crackerology | Paid Content

Paid Content | LIVE from the Des Moines Holiday Boutique at the Iowa Event Center which is happening THIS WEEKEND at the Iowa Events Center. Show times are Friday 10a-9p, Saturday 10a-8p and Sunday 10-5p. We visit with Donna Grant Paulson from "Louie" a store located in Valley Junction. See the collection of different holiday gift ideas that you have to see to believe! "Louie" is located in Booth 327. Then we cross the aisle to Booth 427 and see the Award Winning Crackerology Artful Appetizers! Janine Akers explains the concept of Charcuterie in a Box with crackers she makes! Several different flavors available INCLUDING a Gluten Free option that has become very popular! Get discount tickets at www.desmoinesholidayboutique.com and enter the Promo Code WOITV to receive $3 off!