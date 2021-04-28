LIVE horse racing returns to Prairie Meadows Friday-Bulldog, Wiener Dog & Camel/Zebra/Ostrich events coming soon!

PAID CONTENT | Prairie Meadows LIVE horse racing season begins this Friday, April 30th and continues through Saturday September 25th. John Hernandez visits and talks about what kind of racing you can expect and some of the special events coming up this year including a NEW event this year...Bulldog Races on Memorial Day! Father's Day means Wiener Dog Races and the Camel/Zebra/Ostrich Races are happening July 18th! For event details go to www.prairiemeadows.com