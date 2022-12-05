LIVE HORSE RACING RETURNS to Prairie Meadows Friday May 13th!

PAID CONTENT | John Hernandez, Horseman, joins us LIVE from Prairie Meadows Prairie Meadows Racetrack, Casino and Hotel as we get set for the return of LIVE HORSE RACING Friday May 13, 2022 at 6pm. Thoroughbred-only racing will happen Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday through June 18th. Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse schedule will then continue after that through October 1st. Friday and Saturday post time is 6pm...Sunday and Monday post time is 4pm. There are a couple special Thursday races as well and a VERY SPECIAL Independence Day celebration on July 3rd with arguably the Best Fireworks Show in the state! John talks about several of the major events taking place this year including the Festival of Racing and Iowa Classic. The season will introduce new trackside entertainment and fun for the whole family. Get more information by going to www.prairiemeadows.com/racing