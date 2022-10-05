LIVE MUSIC BACK IN STUDIO! Genevieve Salamone-One Woman Symphony

LIVE MUSIC RETURNS TO THE IOWA LIVE STUDIO! Genevieve Salamone, The One Woman Symphony, stops by to celebrate the anniversary of her award winning album CATHARSIS. We learn about her Iowa Arts Council Project, upcoming concert and debut the video Anthem for the Dreamers. The video was filmed with her students, Des Moines Symphony members and a dancer from Ballet Des Moines in collaboration with Hoyt Sherman Place. Genevieve PLAYS LIVE IN STUDIO while the video accompanies her in the performance! For more information on the concert entitled "A Night of Resilience" May 21, 2022 at xBk go to www.genevievesalamone.com