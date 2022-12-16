Local 5 Holiday Meal Giveaway with Fareway Meat & Grocery | Paid Content

Paid Content | Emily Toribio, Director of Corporate Outreach and Communications at Fareway Stores, explains why the Local 5 Holiday Meal Giveaway aligned with company values. Emily talks about how it is important for Fareway Meat & Grocery to help families on a daily basis and how important it is to help within the communities for those in need. Learn about the amazing number of meals they help provide and 1 million pounds of food rescue. Their charity giving standard is called "Lead with Love" which includes fighting food insecurity and helping youth in need. The Holiday Meal Giveaway provided complete meals for 100 families which included a ham from Berkwood Farms and all the necessary sides provided by Fareway Meat & Grocery. The meals were bundled and delivered via a school bus to four area elementary schools. Thank you Fareway Stores, Inc and Berkwood Farms for helping in the lives of 100 families in need this holiday season.