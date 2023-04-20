Lose Weight Fast with Dr. Vince Hassel | Paid Content

Monica Meier was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes last May. Lost 20 lbs. on the program. This program is about health gain with the ability of weight loss. She joined the program for some major weight loss. As she went through the program, she felt better about herself, and she needed to use less insulin due to the diet of this program. She now only needs to take a shot before going out to eat at a restaurant. She was up to 3 shots a day and now she needs 0. 200 units of insulin to fifteen units. She was able to get off the medication because of her lifestyle she has now.