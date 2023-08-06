Lose Weight Fast with Dr. Vince Hassel | Paid Content

Thomas Moser is here to talk about his incredible weight loss. He’s has lost 40 lbs. in 41 days. He jokes about squeezing out a few more pounds before his 42nd day. He’s tried other plans but the weight loss wouldn’t stick. He describes Dr. Hassel’s program as easy to stick with. He says its easy to keep motivated by checking the scale every day and seeing the scale go down. If you have any questions about anything such as the foods you can eat, you can contact Dr. Hassel. He’s feeling great, he’s feeling lighter and feels less pressure on his joints to be able to enjoy what he used to do such as biking and jogging.