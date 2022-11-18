Lou's Mom's Famous Stuffing Recipe

Lou shares his Mom, Sandy Sipolt's, recipe in honor her memory...Sage Pork Sausage, Wild & Long Grain Rice and Water Chestnuts are just a few of the ingredients!

Lou shares his Mom, Sandy Sipolt's, FAMOUS STUFFING RECIPE in honor of her memory.

HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED:

24 ounces of Herb Seasoned Stuffing CUBES

1 pound of SAGE FLAVORED Pork Sausage

1 Bunch of Celery

1 Large Onion

1 Clove of Garlic

29 Ounces Chicken Broth (2 standard cans)

6 ounce box of Long Grain & Wild Rice Mix (Cooked)

8 ounce can Sliced Water Chestnuts

2 Eggs

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 Stick of Butter (1/4 pound)



HERE IS WHAT YOU DO:

-Pour the CHICKEN BROTH over the STUFFING CUBES and stir

-Cook the LONG GRAIN & WILD RICE MIX according to directions

-Cook PORK SAUSAGE and remove from heat

-Saute the chopped ONION in 1/4 pound of REAL BUTTER

-Mince and add GARLIC to that mixture

-Add cooked PORK SAUSAGE to that mixture

-Add chopped CELERY to the mixture and saute

-Add slightly chopped WATER CHESTNUTS and PEPPER

-Add beaten eggs to the COOKED LONG GRAIN & WILD RICE

-COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS and mix thoroughly

-GENTLY FOLD STUFFING CUBES with all the ingredients.

-Place in a baking dish for 45 min-1 hour at 350 degrees until stuffing is thoroughly heated.

-ENJOY!