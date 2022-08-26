Luna is Looking for a Loving home at the ARL of Iowa!

Get ready to fall in love with LUNA, a five year old hound mix that is looking for a new home. KC Routos, Event Manager at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says she is a VERY smart girl who is very curious, LOVES attention and is treat motivated! We also learn about some events that Luna would LOVE to participate in like the Iowa Dog Jog & Yappy Hour coming up in the next couple weeks. Plus, find out how you can take part in a Pet First Aid class so you are ready in case of a pet emergency. Visit www.arl-iowa.org for details on all these things and how to meet LUNA!