"Luna"...THE HORSE..is looking for a new pasture to call home!

Carrie Spain, Second Chance Ranch Coordinator-Animal Rescue League of Iowa, introduces us to "Luna" an Arabian Female Horse who is looking for a new pasture to call home. Luna is 16 years old and vibrant and is available at the ARL Main location. The MANE EVENT is also coming up October 13th and it is the ARL's primary horse fundraiser of the year. Plan to be here for an opportunity to celebrate adoptable barn pets, hear their stories, and take a peek inside the ARL's barn programs! You'll also be able to mingle with barn animals, enjoy live music, cocktail hour, dinner, a silent auction and more! Also, coming up THIS WEDNESDAY, September 28th, it's a YAPPY HOUR at a brand new location – BIG GROVE BREWERY! It is a great space with a huge patio! Proceeds support homeless pets so grab your drinking buddies (human and hound!) and join us for this dog friendly event. RSVP for your canine friends at arl-iowa.org