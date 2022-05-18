Magic Milk & Sink or Float STEAM projects with New Horizon Academy | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math (STEAM) teaching is essential to early learning in children. New Horizon Academy helps kid learn these skills in a fun way with different experiments and projects. Jeannine Laughlin, New Horizon Academy, show us a chemical reaction experiment/game called Magic Milk! Using whole milk, food coloring and dish soap a child can discover what happens with a chemical reaction when these elements are combined in a fun way! Also, Sink and Float is a simple density of mass game of prediction/perception on whether an item will sink or float. Work sheets for these games can be found at www.newhorizonacademy.net New Horizon Academy locations are found in Des Moines, Johnston, West Des Moines , Pella & Pella Kids Club.