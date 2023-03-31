Major Fundraising Event Coming Soon with the ARL

A major event is coming up in a few weeks. The Raise Your Paw Event and auctions is happening April 22 at Meadows Event Center at Prairie Meadows. Over 200 silent auction items, 50 live auction items 100% of proceeds benefit the homeless pets at the ARL. Learn more and purchase tickets (individual/reserved table of 10) at ARL-Iowa.org/RYP

Find your forever companion! Dogs of all ages, from puppies to seniors. Their website updates in real-time, every 15 minutes so the latest pets are always online. M-F from 12 pm to 7 pm; Sat/Sun from 10 am to 6 pm. If you are looking for a dog but don't know exactly which one will be best in your home, our adoption counselors can help you find the perfect fit! more information at ARL-Iowa.org/adopt