Make Plans for Yappy Hour, Corgi Chase & Iowa Dog Jog with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

KC Routos has furry friend, Nella, who is looking for a forever home! Also, learn about the next YAPPY HOUR, an event where you can bring your dog and socialize, at Summerset Winery Friday July 16th. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has some other BIG events coming up in the next several weeks including the Corgi Chase at the Iowa Barnstormers game on July 24th. You can STILL REGISTER your Corgi to be in this event, but, space is limited! And, you can sign up for Iowa's Biggest Dog Party in September...the Iowa Dog Jog! Go to www.iowadogjog.com or www.arl-iowa.org for details!