PAID CONTENT | New Horizon Academy will soon have SIX locations to help your kids from six weeks to Pre-K gain learned skills to help their education foundation. Kalena Bonnell shows us one of the methods of STEAM learning that teaches us how to make a Pumpkin Volcano and the lessons that can be gathered from this project. www.newhorizonacademy.net | Paid Content
Making a Pumpkin Volcano with New Horizon Academy | Paid Content
New Horizon Academy's Kalena Bonnell teaches us how to make a Pumpkin Volcano and the lessons that kids can learn from this project. | Paid Content