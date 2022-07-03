Making RADIO Waves in Iowa History Journal March/April Issue

Iowa History Journal Owner/Publisher Michael Swanger discusses what's inside of the March/April edition of the magazine including 100 years of radio in Iowa! "Making Waves" author and "Iowa Almanac" creator/host Professor Jeff Stein pens the first of a three part series that reveals this history of radio in Iowa. Learn how WOC radio became Iowa's FIRST commercial radio station and how many followed soon thereafter. We learn why the names Col. B.J Palmer, Art Shepard and Earl May are important figures in Iowa radio history. Michael also talks about other articles in the issue including 1932 Farmer's Holiday Strike, Robert D. Ray Asian Gardens and movie star Margaret Lindsay. Go to www.iowahistoryjournal.com for information on where to pick up the magazine and how to subscribe!