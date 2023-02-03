Man feels 100% better after losing nearly 50 lbs (so far) with ChiroThin | Paid Content

Paid Content | Doug Meyers lost 42 pounds in 42 days using Dr. Vince Hassel's ChiroThin weight loss program. It has been a week and a half since he completed the program and shifted into the "maintenance phase" and CONTINUES to lose weight...7 more pounds! Doug has some Hot Rods he loves working on and if was difficult to get on a creeper to slide under the cars to work on them...now he can! Doug says he feels "100% better" since losing that weight, he knees have stopped hurting and plans on another 30-40 pounds of loss, which we KNOW he will be able to achieve! Learn how Dr. Vince Hassel can help you on the journey to better health and weight loss with a system that has proven itself thousands of times right here in the Des Moines area...But, remember, you don't have to be from Iowa to use his program. Dr. Hassel has helped people all over the world with his one on one specialized interactive program. Call/Text 515-423-8396 or visit www.weightlossindesmoines.com to answer your questions.