Man feels like he's "Winning" after losing 30 pounds on ChiroThin program | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Vince Hassel introduces us to Jason Hastey, who said he lost more weight than he originally planned on losing using the ChiroThin method! Jason said he learned about the bad habits he had picked up and simply learned how to heat better! The accountability factor was key in the success and he says it was easy to incorporate these strategies into his overall plan. Jason started out wanting to lose 25 pound, but at the end of the 42 days, lost 30 pounds...and, 30 days after completing the program, he has kept the weight off! He has a milestone birthday coming up and he wanted to be healthy as he tackled a new chapter in his life...and, this plan worked! Jason says he feels like he is WINNING when it comes to being in control of his health & weight! Learn how YOU can look as good as Jason by calling Dr. Vince Hassel and setting up a no obligation appointment by visiting www.weightlossindesmoines.com