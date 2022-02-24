Man is "Proud" of losing 35lbs with ChiroThin Weight Loss Plan | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Vince Hassel's Supervised Weight Loss program has helped Jim Hill lose 35 lbs since the beginning of the year! Jim said he has been on a "roller coaster" for most of his life when it came to losing weight and as he got older it has become harder to keep the weight off, simply wasn't feeling healthy and wasn't feeling comfortable...he needed some accountability and needed the motivation to follow through. Jim said "I followed the program to the T and it worked!" When asked how difficult it was to check in with Dr. Hassel on a daily basis..."not much of a hassle at all...I knew that if I stuck with the program it was going to work." Jim is so proud of himself now (and should be) and YOU could be proud of yourself and achieve similar results on the ChiroThin Program. Make an appointment to visit with Dr. Vince Hassel by going to www.weightlossindesmoines.com