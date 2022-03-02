Man says: "This is the most effective diet program I've ever done in my life!" | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Vince Hassel's ChiroThin Weight Loss program promises incredible results that are TYPICAL...including those achieved by Jamie Myers who has lost 41.5 pounds since January 1st...AND, he still has more than a week left in the program! Jamie says this is the most effective diet program he has ever done and a lot of the success has to do with the daily interactions with Dr. Hassel that helped him stay on track with his weight loss goals. When Jamie experienced a "stall" in weight loss for a couple days, Dr. Hassel recommended some changes and he lost over 4 pounds overnight! At the time of this broadcast, Jamie had 8 days left in the program and it is realistic expectation his total weight loss may be approaching the 50 pound mark...in 42 days! Dr. Hassel's hands on approach ensures the most healthy, sustainable weight loss possible! Visit online at www.weightlossindesmoines.com to learn more!