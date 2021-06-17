Man tried ChiroThin program to get healthy and lost 35 pounds as a bonus! | PAID CONTENT

PAID CONTENT | Phil Sutton has Type 2 diabetes and issues with his knees and joints so he tried Dr. Vince Hassel's ChiroThin program to utilize the benefits of becoming healthy. A BONUS was that Phil ended up losing 35 lbs while becoming a healthier individual! He has addressed his diabetes, the swelling in his knees has reduced and he is able to enjoy his upcoming retirement (actually 6/17/21) with a new outlook on life! Find out how Dr. Hassel cam help you become healthier AND lose that unwanted weight by going to www.weightlossindesmoines.com