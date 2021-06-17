PAID CONTENT | Phil Sutton has Type 2 diabetes and issues with his knees and joints so he tried Dr. Vince Hassel's ChiroThin program to utilize the benefits of becoming healthy. A BONUS was that Phil ended up losing 35 lbs while becoming a healthier individual! He has addressed his diabetes, the swelling in his knees has reduced and he is able to enjoy his upcoming retirement (actually 6/17/21) with a new outlook on life! Find out how Dr. Hassel cam help you become healthier AND lose that unwanted weight by going to www.weightlossindesmoines.com
Man tried ChiroThin program to get healthy and lost 35 pounds as a bonus! | PAID CONTENT
Dr. Vince Hassel introduces you to Phil Sutton, who went on his ChiroThin program to address health concerns and ended up losing 35 lbs! | PAID CONTENT