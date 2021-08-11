Manage Holiday Weight Gain with Ideal Transformation | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Diana Brown, Owner-Ideal Transformation, tells her story of how she used the Ideal Protein program 11 years ago to lose 45 pounds between Thanksgiving and the end of January and went on to lose 80 pounds! Learn about the Complementary Informational Workshop: "It's Holiday Time" Tuesday November 9th, at Ideal Transformation, 8230 Hickman Road in Clive at 6pm and ask about how to save $100 on the program. Seating is limited, so please call 515-270-8446 (270-THIN) or visit www.idealdsm.com to make a reservation.