Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program celebrates the group’s recent anniversary of 35 years since the first Christmas album and includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. It is described as a sonic sense explosion!
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Show
Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller at the Des Moines Civic Center