Iowa Almanac for March 29th...Iowa's Flag Day. Professor Jeff Stein has the story of the creation of the Iowa State Flag, 75 years after becoming a state! Dixie Cornell Gebhardt of Knoxville, Iowa came up with the idea by using crayons to draw the powerful words and eagle that is currently used. She explains the symbolism of the colors of the base and word "IOWA" that is written at the bottom. The Iowa General Assembly officially approved a state flag on this day in 1921. Learn the whole story on today's Iowa Almanac. www.iowaalmanac.com