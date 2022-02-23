Mayor Barnaby, the Aldabra Tortoise, enjoys barley greens grown at Blank Park Zoo

Amara Austin visits with "Mayor" Barnaby, the Aldabra Tortoise, as he enjoys barley greens that are hydroponically grown at the Blank Park Zoo! Amara explains how the greens are grown, how often he gets this treat and introduces us to the other Aldabra tortoises that accompany Barnaby in his enclosure. The Blank Park Zoo is open year round and has many opportunities to view the animals indoors or in sheltered areas. Learn more about activities at www.blankparkzoo.com