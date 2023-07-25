Medical Malpractice Claims with Attorney Kim Baer | Paid Content

A claim you can bring forward if you have been injured by anyone with a medical license | Paid Content

Paid Content | Attorney Kim Baer is here to talk about Medical Malpractice claims in Iowa. To bring a claim, you need to provide two things. The doctor/surgeon deviated from the standard of care. In other words, you must show that the doctor or hospital did something OR did not do something that reasonable doctor or hospital in the same circumstances would have done or would not have done. Treatment fell below the accepted standard of care.

Examples of malpractice can be doing surgery for a misdiagnosis, operation on the wrong leg or hand, mixed up test results with someone else’s test, or even Medication error or treatment error that either resulted in a death or a long hospitalization. If you can prove that there was a deviation from the standard of care, then you must prove that it caused you damage. In all my examples there was clearly damage.