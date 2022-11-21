Medicap teams up with the Food Bank of Iowa and Megan Myers talks about the seriousness of the flu and shares statistics of how it has affected others. With the talk about the flu, Michelle Book receives a flu shot on air and demonstrates how easy it is to get one. With every flu shot given, Medicap will donate 12 meals to the Food Bank of Iowa which benefits Iowa and its communities.
Medicap and Food Bank of Iowa Team Up
Megan Myers, Clinical Pharmacist Coordinator from Medicap and Michelle Book, President and CEO of Food Bank of Iowa stop by to talk about the flu.