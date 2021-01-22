Meet a pony named Reba that needs a new home!

Reba, a Welsh Pony is in search of a new home! You can find her at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Second Chance Ranch barn located at the main ARL Complex at 5452 NE 22nd St, Des Moines, IA 50313. Also, learn about Drop In Dog Training classes being offered, Family Skate Night & Gourmet Apples being sold for Valentine's Day!
