Meet a "Purdy" bird available for adoption and learn about the Valentine's Photo Shoot

Megan Davies from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa introduces you to Purdy the Parakeet! Also, learn about the Open Arena Ride for your horse next weekend! Plus, learn about the Valentine's Day Photo Shoot happening on February 13th! Registration is necessary for this keepsake way to help the ARL!
