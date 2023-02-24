Meet a "SASSY" doggie looking for a new home at the ARL of Iowa

Josh Fiala, Pet Support Services Manager at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, introduces us to "Sassy" a doggie who lost her owner and is now searching for a new home at ARL Main.
Spay-ghetti & No-Balls Dinner at Opa! happening this Sunday & Tuesday (2/26&2/28) 4-8 p.m. in honor of Nation Spay & Neuter Month. Dine in or take out available and special "IT'S HIP TO SNIP" shirts also available as well! ARL-Iowa.org/Events/
K-9 Vaccine Clinic is also being offered Saturday March 4th. During this vaccination clinic, the Shelter Medicine Club and Pathology Club at Iowa State and their advisors will be offering vaccines, microchips, fecal parasite testing, heartworm testing, and physical exams for local area dogs whose owners are struggling financially. Saturday March 4th 9-11:30am. The Des Moines Fire Department - Maintenance and Training Building - 2715 Dean Ave. Des Moines. This clinic is by appointment only and spots are limited. ARL-Iowa.org/Vaccine
Also on March 4th, Cats N Mats Yoga with some adoptable kittens!
9:00am - 10:00am Tickets: $15 (Ages 14+) ARL-Iowa.org/Events/