Meet a "SASSY" doggie looking for a new home at the ARL of Iowa

Josh Fiala, Pet Support Services Manager at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, introduces us to "Sassy" a doggie who lost her owner and is now searching for a new home at ARL Main.



Spay-ghetti & No-Balls Dinner at Opa! happening this Sunday & Tuesday (2/26&2/28) 4-8 p.m. in honor of Nation Spay & Neuter Month. Dine in or take out available and special "IT'S HIP TO SNIP" shirts also available as well! ARL-Iowa.org/Events/