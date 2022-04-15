Meet Ben & Jerry, bonded buddies looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Ben and Jerry are 8 year old bonded buddies who are looking for a home, together, at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior and Enrichment Specialist at ARL, say she believes they have been living together for most of their lives and need to go to a home as a pair. She also says they are both "couch potatoes" and would be perfect for a loving home. TheraPets Training Workshop is happening NEXT WEDNESDAY at ARL Main at 5pm. Sign up at www.Arl-iowa.org/therapets. The 30th Annual ARL Raise Your Paw Auction is happening NEXT SATURDAY April 23, 2022. www.arl-iowa.org/RYP for tickets and information. Bunny Spa and (Guinea) Piggy Pampering is happening April 26th at 5:00pm. Good Manners & Adolescent Puppy Kindergarten is happening April 30th. Go to www.arl-iowa.org for all the details!