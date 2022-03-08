Meet Blank Park Zoo's new Chief Animal Officer | Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content | The Blank Park Zoo welcomes Jay Tetzloff, the New Chief Animal Officer, the the staff! Jay explains what this position entails and about his vast experience of 35 years of field work in zoos across the midwest. Learn what animals he is looking forward to working with and what animals he plans to help bring to the Blank Park Zoo! We also remind everyone that TONIGHT is Zoo Brew with Suede performing in the AIR CONDITIONED Holmes Foster Event Center! www.blankparkzoo.com