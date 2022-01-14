Meet Callie, order Gourmet Apples & donate during the #BettyWhiteChallenge at ARL-Iowa

Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior and Enrichment Specialist at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa introduces us to Callie...a 3-year old dog looking for a loving forever home. We also learn about the Pre-orders for the ARL Gourmet Apples and Gift Boxes available for Valentine's Day for your human companions, dog companions & even cat companions! Monday, January 11, 2022 would have been Animal Advocate Betty White's 100th Birthday. To honor her legacy and continue with her quest to help animals...please donate to the ARL during the #BettyWhiteChallenge. www.arl-iowa.org/donate for more information.