Meet Carly, one of 11 rabbits available for adoption at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa right now!

Megan Davies from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visits with Carly, a litter trained Holland Lop Rabbit that is available for adoption. Megan mentions some of the care that is needed for a rabbit like Carly and that the ARL has 11 rabbits to choose from right now between the main location on and their west location at Iowa Pet Foods and Seascapes. We also learn about the upcoming "Yappy Hour" fundraiser in Altoona next Thursday at Brightside Aleworks and the Iowa Dog Jog coming up later this month! Go to www.arl-iowa.org for more information!