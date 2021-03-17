x
Meet Hagrid, the Giant Flemish Rabbit and get ready for the giant illuminated Wild Lights Festival at the Blank Park Zoo

Kezia Knight from the Blank Park Zoo is with a Giant Flemish Rabbit as she explains some of the great things happening at the Blank Park Zoo!

Learn about the Giant Flemish Rabbit and find out about some of the great things happening at the Blank Park Zoo!  The Wild Lights Festival starts April 1st, STEM Boxes are still available for projects for your kids and, for adults, Shells and Shamrocks St. Patrick's Day afternoon/evening...rain or shine! Go to www.blankparkzoo.com for details!  