Meet "Ima" the Hognosed Snake & See "GoGo Plaza" at Blank Park Zoo!

Julia Bingham introduces us to the newest member of the Ambassador Animal program at the Blank Park Zoo, "Ima" the Hognosed Snake. Learn a little about this unique creature and how it fits into the ecosystem. We also get a look at the newest space at the zoo, "GoGo Plaza", that offers shade, a full service Snack Shack (with new menu items), air-conditioned restrooms with one of the state's first attractions with Adult Changing Stations and a dedicated Mother's room. Also, information on how to order STEM Boxes to help your children have fun while learning! www.blankparkzoo.com