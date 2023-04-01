Meet Nani, the Long-Tailed Chinchilla from the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Julia Bingham, Blank Park Zoo, visits with Nani, the Long-Tailed Chinchilla, to teach us a little about this adorable creature. We learn where you can find these animals in the wild and why it is so important that they keep their skin & fur dry. We also learn about several programs that you can sign up for at the zoo including the Summer Safari Camp, Zoo Crew Teen Volunteer Program and Spring Education Classes for kids ages 1-6. www.blankparkzoo.com