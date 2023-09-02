Meet some of the LOCAL PUPPIES in Sunday's 2023 Puppy Bowl XIX & see who they pick to win Big Game!

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport has had puppies participate in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl for the past 11 years! SIX LOCAL PUPPIES from AHeinz57 will be part of the festivities this Sunday starting at 1pm Central Time on Animal Planet and the Discovery+ Streaming Service. Three of those puppies, a little more grown up since the filming, stopped by the studios along with Amy Heinz & Deb Elings to talk about the experience! Learn about the WATCH PARTY & Fundraiser that starts this Sunday at noon at Paws & Pints. See who one of the puppies picks to win the Big Game on Sunday as well! Get more information at www.AHeinz57.com