Meet the 2021 Drake Relays Most Beautiful Bulldog, Myrtle Mae!

Myrtle Mae is a rescue that was crowned the 2021 Drake Relays Most Beautiful Bullog! Whitney Bogdanski tells the story of Myrtle Mae and how she was saved after a release from a commercial breeding facility with help from Lucky Bulldogs Rescue. Myrtle Mae was in bad shape when Whitney and her family took her in...she had several major medical issues and had only known life in a kennel. But, with the non-stop love the family provided, she is a changed girl and "loving the fact that she can can finally be a dog!"